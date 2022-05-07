No more red lists from Monday -Fearne / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 7 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No more red lists from Monday

Malta will next week scrap its red and dark red travel lists, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Friday.

Speaking on TVM, Fearne said that as from Monday travellers coming from any country will no longer require a period of quarantine. As things stood, those coming from a country on Malta’s dark red list had to first seek special permission from health authorities in order to enter the country and then spend two weeks in quarantine upon their arrival in the country regardless. (The Malta Independent)

PN leader seeks compromise on Speaker

Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Friday urged the Prime Minister to reach a compromise over the nomination of a Speaker of the House of Representatives, just hours before Parliament is summoned in Valletta. Parliament’s first sitting after the general election is due on Saturday morning, and Anġlu Farrugia is set to be reappointed as Speaker for a third term. He only needs a simple majority in the House. The PN disagrees with his nomination, with Grech on Friday saying the olive branches that he and Robert Abela were offering each other should lead to a compromise. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: 122 new Covid-19 cases were reported on health authorities with active cases standing at 2,995. No new deaths were reported overnight