No obligation for private clinics to report positive Covid-19 results: The Headline – The Times

The Times reports that private clinics administering the Covid-19 rapid test are not required to inform health authorities if results return positive, leaving it up to patients themselves to request an appointment for the official swab test.

The paper says that PN Leader Bernard Grech is holding one-to-one meetings with his parliamentary group member ahead of an expected reshuffle in the shadow cabinet. New responsibilities will be announced by the end of the week.

