No reason to fear escalation against Ukraine -Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said after talks with American representatives in Geneva that Moscow saw no reason for conflict over Ukraine.

“We have explained to our colleagues that we have no plans or intentions to “attack” Ukraine and can’t have any,” Ryabkov said.

“All the actions on the combat training activities for troops are held on our territory. There are no reasons to fear some sort of escalation scenario in this regard.”

Russia has amassed troops near Ukraine’s border while demanding that the U.S.-led NATO alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further into what Moscow sees as its backyard.

Russia and the United States gave no sign that they had narrowed their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks as Moscow repeated demands that Washington says it cannot accept.

via Reuters