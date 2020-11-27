No reason to worry on data re Oxford & AstraZeneca vaccine – British Minister

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
British housing minister Robert Jenrick said there was no reason for anyone to be concerned about the data behind the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine and said the independent regulator would work to assess it.
“I don’t think there is any reason to be unduly concerned,” he told Sky News. “We have now written to the body that will independently assess the veracity and the safety of the vaccine.
“We have to let the independent evaluation happen now.”
Some questions have been raised about the Oxford/AstraZeneca data and the robustness of that result.