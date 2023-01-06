No return date set for Sancho but Ten Hag urges patience

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has not set a date for Jadon Sancho’s return to first team action but said he will not compromise the winger’s physical and mental recovery by rushing him back, despite the team’s issues in attack.

Sancho, 22, has struggled for form since joining United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021. He has not played since Oct. 22 and his absence, along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, has depleted United’s options up front.

Ten Hag said last month Sancho was “not in the right status or fitness state”.

He missed United’s two friendlies in Spain and was instead placed on an individual training programme in the Netherlands before returning to the club’s training ground this week.

“Football players aren’t robots. No one is the same and you need an individual approach. We thought that, in co-operation with Jadon, this was the best choice,” Ten Hag said. “We have some hurdles to take but he is in the right direction.

via Reuters

