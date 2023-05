Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) – There is no scope for interest rate cuts in Poland, at least for the next few months, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Monday.

“If we wanted to lower interest rates now, it (inflation) would be even less likely to reach the target,” he told private broadcaster TOK FM. “As such, I don’t think there is room for such a move, at least in the next few months.”

