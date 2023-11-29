“No sense of fatigue” when it comes to support for Ukraine, Blinken says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was “no sense of fatigue” among NATO allies when it comes to helping Ukraine, adding that the United States were looking for President Joe Biden’s supplemental funding for Ukraine to be adopted by the U.S. Congress in the coming weeks.

“We must and we will continue to support Ukraine,” he said after a NATO-Ukraine meeting in Brussels, adding that every single NATO member had expressing enduring support for Kyiv.

Russia says it has taken control of village on outskirts of Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces had taken control of a village in eastern Ukraine’s war-torn Donetsk region.

Khromove, which Russia calls Artyomovskoe, is on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, a city which Russia captured last summer after a months-long battle. The village had a pre-war population of 1,000 people.

Reuters could not independently verify the defence ministry’s assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

NATO’s Stoltenberg: Russia has amassed large missile stockpile ahead of winter

Russia has amassed a large missile stockpile ahead of winter, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Russia has been making new attempts to strike Ukraine’s power grid and energy infrastructure, “trying to leave Ukraine in the dark and cold,” he said.

