‘No sign of contagion’ after the 5,000-person rock concert in Barcelona

Euronews – A rock concert held in Barcelona and attended by 5,000 people showed “no sign” of causing coronavirus contagion, officials said.
The event at Palau Sant Jordi in the Catalan capital saw attendees take rapid COVID-19 tests before being allowed in to see the rock band Love of Lesbian on March 27.
It was one of the first spectator events to be held in Europe this year amid the pandemic.
Presenting the results of a study into whether indoor spectator events can be held safely, Josep Maria Llibre, a doctor at the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, told a news conference “in summary, a live music concert in a covered enclosure with the correct measures and ventilation is a safe activity”.