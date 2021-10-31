No social distancing in vaccinated-only events as from tomorrow / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 31 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No social distancing in vaccinated-only events as from tomorrow

A legal notice published on Saturday has confirmed that restaurants and events will be allowed to go back to “pre-COVID” distances from tomorrow, as long as they restrict entry to a maximum of 300 vaccinated people. Health Minister Chris Fearne had originally announced the changes a few weeks back, but had insisted that the authorities would only implement them if Covid-19 case numbers remaind low.

already announced the rules would change in November. Now, the latest mitigation measures by the government published on Saturday confirm the new rules come into force on Monday. (Times of Malta)

ADPD says large companies should adopt carbon neutrality to get State Aid

ADPD called for sustainable investment and a green transformation to Malta’s economy and society. In a press conference on Saturday, its Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo proposed that large companies should be obliged to adopt carbon neutral targets for their operations if they are to receive state aid. Speaking in Birzebbugia, Cacopardo insisted that “new buildings should be carbon neutral and generate all the clean energy that they need. It is imperative that solar rights are protected. Sustainable investment is needed for buildings to be retrofitted to also become zero-carbon.”

Protestors call for end of racism, discrimination

Valletta continues to be a host to protest. After a sizeable crowd on Friday called for justice and police action against former Minister Konrad Mizzi, another demonstration on Saturday called for an end to racism and discrimination. The protest was called following the case of Jaiteh Lamin, the migrant worker who was thrown by his employer on the side of the road, following a an accident on a construction site.

“Despite our differences, we all want the same thing equality for all”, the said. The protestors were addressed by Caroline Galea, the person who found and helped Jaiteh. She told the crowd that “I know you are in pain I know you are angry. We heard Jaiteh’s cries, we heard his pain. This need to change. “Make it safe for both employees and employers and leave no opportunity for exploitation at work. In a world so very corrupt, we need to unite. We need to unlearn. We need to stop turning back on people,” Galea stated. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday while 15 recovered. 10 persons are currently hospitalised out of 208 active cases.

CDE News