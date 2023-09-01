No ‘sustainable’ peace in Ukraine unless all occupied territories are freed – Zelenskiy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) – There cannot be “sustainable peace” in Ukraine unless the country regains control of Crimea, Donbas and other territories occupied by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at the European House Ambrosetti business forum in Italy on Friday.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group