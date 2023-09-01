No ‘sustainable’ peace in Ukraine unless all occupied territories are freed – Zelenskiy

MILAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) – There cannot be “sustainable peace” in Ukraine unless the country regains control of Crimea, Donbas and other territories occupied by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at the European House Ambrosetti business forum in Italy on Friday.
