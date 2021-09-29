No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s final Bond film gets five-star reviews

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, has received rave reviews from critics.

The movie premiered at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, following several delays prompted by the Covid pandemic.

In his five-star review of the film, Kevin Maher of The Times said: “It’s better than good. It’s magnificent.

“Craig is a towering charismatic presence from opening frame to closing shot, and he bows out in terrific, soulful, style.”

But while most critics were positive, some suggested the film did not quite justify its 163-minute running time.

In his own five-star review, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw described the film as an “epic barnstormer” which delivers “pathos, action, drama, camp comedy, heartbreak, macabre horror, and outrageously silly old-fashioned action”.

In another five-star review, Robbie Collin of The Telegraph said: “Cary Joji Fukunaga’s extravagantly satisfying, bulgingly proportioned last chapter to the Craig era, throws almost everything there is left to throw at 007 the series can come up with.

“We’ve been expecting you, Mr Bond, for quite some time,” he added, “and what a joy and relief it is to have you back.”

No Time To Die marks the culmination of an over-arching storyline that began with Craig’s first Bond film Casino Royale, released in 2006.

The latest film, which is released in the UK on Thursday, is Craig’s fifth – following Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The film sees several actors from the Craig era reprise their roles, including Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Léa Seydoux as love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Photo – British actor and cast member Daniel Craig poses for photographers at the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 28 September 2021. The 25th movie in the James Bond series opens in British theaters on 30 September 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via BBC