Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

North-eastern Sicily rattled by earthquake

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at 3:06 am of Wednesday morning in in the province of Enna in north-eastern Sicily,.

According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a epicentre at a depth of 38 km, 9 km north of Troina.

There are no reports of damage to people or things.

Via ANSA
%d bloggers like this: