North-eastern Sicily rattled by earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at 3:06 am of Wednesday morning in in the province of Enna in north-eastern Sicily,.



According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a epicentre at a depth of 38 km, 9 km north of Troina.

There are no reports of damage to people or things.

Via ANSA

