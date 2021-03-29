North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of ‘double standard’ over missile tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North Korea said on Monday that the U.N. Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country’s recent missile test as a violation of U.N. resolutions.

North Korea launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile last week, prompting Washington to request a gathering of the U.N. Security Council’s (UNSC) sanctions committee.

At the committee meeting on Friday, the United States called for imposing additional sanctions and tightening the implementation of existing measures, denouncing the test as a violation of U.N. resolutions, according to Jo Chol Su, director-general for international organisations at North Korea’s foreign ministry.

Jo said the meeting was “designed to negate the right of our state to self-defence,” warning it would devise a “countermeasure.”

“It constitutes a denial of sovereign state and an apparent double standard that UNSC takes issue, on the basis of the U.N. ‘resolutions’ – direct products of the U.S. hostile policy,” Jo said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

via Reuters

