North Korea considering sending employees to Russian-controlled territories in East Ukraine

According to the Russian envoy in Pyongyang, North Korea could send employees to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, which would be a challenge to UN sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program.

The self-declared people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk may use the assistance of North Korean workers to repair their war-devastated infrastructure, according to ambassador Alexander Matsegora, who spoke to NK News, a Seoul-based website.

He told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview, according to NK News, that “highly qualified and hard-working Korean builders, who are capable of working in the most difficult conditions, could help us restore our social, infrastructure and industrial facilities”.

Despite UN sanctions, Matsegora suggested there might be “a lot of prospects” for economic co-operation between the North and the self-declared republics in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Days after becoming one of just a few nations to recognize the two regions, North Korea accused the Ukrainian government of being a part of Washington’s “hostile” policy toward Pyongyang in his remarks.

via The Guardian