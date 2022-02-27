North Korea fires possible ballistic missile- Japan and South Korea say – UPDATED

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan’s coast guard said on Sunday, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported that North Korea had fired at least one “unidentified projectile” eastward, without elaborating.

The launch came a month after North Korea fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile, the largest weapon fired since 2017, in a test that capped a record month of mostly short-range missile launches in January.

Amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, North Korea has suggested it could resume testing its longer range missiles or even nuclear weapons.



File Photo A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of the evaluation test-fire of Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile was conducted under a plan of the Academy of Defence Science, the Second Economy Commission and other institutions concerned, from an undisclosed location, 30 January 2022 (realeased 31 January 2022) EPA-EFE/KCNA