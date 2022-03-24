UPDATED: N.Korean projectile lands near Japan’s Aomori prefecture

Reading Time: 1 minute

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) – An apparent North Korean missile was seen landing at 170 km (106 miles) west of Japan’s northern prefecture of Aomori, authorities said on Thursday.

The projectile, possibly a ballistic missile, came down at about 1544 hours (0644 GMT), Japan’s Coast Guard said.

North Korea fired what may be at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, the first apparent test launch since a missile reportedly exploded in mid-air last week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of an “unidentified projectile” from North Korea.

Japan’s government also reported the launch, and said it could be a ballistic missile.

On March 16, North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff in the skies over Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.

The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017, in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

File photo by EPA-EFE/KCNA