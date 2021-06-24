Scotland and N. Ireland adds the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands to the travel green list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scotland and Northern Ireland added the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands to the travel green list.

The following countries will be on the green list from 4am on 30 June:

Anguila

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza)

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Madeira

Dominica

Grenada

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

People returning to Northern Ireland from these countries will not need to quarantine on arrival, but will still need to take a PCR test.

From 4am on 30 June, seven countries are being added to the red travel list. These are:

Dominican Republic

Eritrea

Haiti

Kuwait

Mongolia

Tunisia

Uganda

via Sky News