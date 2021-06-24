Scotland and N. Ireland adds the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands to the travel green list

Scotland and Northern Ireland added the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands to the travel green list.
The following countries will be on the green list from 4am on 30 June:
- Anguila
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza)
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Madeira
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Malta
- Montserrat
- Pitcairn Islands
- Turks and Caicos Islands
People returning to Northern Ireland from these countries will not need to quarantine on arrival, but will still need to take a PCR test.
From 4am on 30 June, seven countries are being added to the red travel list. These are:
- Dominican Republic
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Kuwait
- Mongolia
- Tunisia
- Uganda
via Sky News