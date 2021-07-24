Northern Ireland set to lose access to 2,000 medicines – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

About 2,000 medicines currently offered to patients in Northern Ireland and made in Great Britain are set to be withdrawn as drugs manufacturers grapple with onerous post-Brexit red tape, the Financial Times reports.

The threat of serious disruption to drugs supplies came as European commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned UK prime minister Boris Johnson that Brussels would not renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol in his Brexit deal.

Medicines made in Great Britain for use in Northern Ireland will have to be licensed separately as well as undergo safety inspections and other checks.

Brussels last month said it would work on reviewing the EU’s regulations on medical supplies to ease shortages in Northern Ireland. The commission is due to come up with a legislative proposal in the coming months.

Financial Times