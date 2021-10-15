Norway bow-and-arrow attack suspect transferred to health services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrow and other weapons in Norway was in the care of health professionals on Friday, police said.

Investigators have named the suspect as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who has lived for most of his life in Kongsberg, where the attacks took place on Wednesday.

He has acknowledged killing the victims, investigators have said.

He was “transferred into the care of health services after an assessment of his health situation,” police said. They did not go into further details on his condition.

Later on Friday, a court ruled he could be held for up to four weeks in pre-trial detention.

Braathen is a convert to Islam who had shown signs of radicalisation, police said. He also has a history of being “in and out” of health institutions, the force added, without elaborating.

He will be subjected to a full psychiatric evaluation, his lawyer Fredrik Neumann said on Thursday.

via Reuters