Norway, Britain in provisional trade agreement for no-deal Brexit scenario

Norway and Britain have signed a temporary, limited agreement to help maintain trade in goods in case there is no final Brexit trade deal in place by year-end, the Norwegian Industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Talks to put in a place a permanent, comprehensive free trade agreement were still ongoing, the ministry added.
“Norway and Britain realise it is unrealistic to have a deal in place by Jan. 1 and so have put in place a temporary agreement for goods,” the industry ministry said in a statement.
Norway said it was also considering temporary solutions for services and investments, in addition to the goods agreement announced Wednesday.
Norway is not in the European Union and Britain left the bloc on Jan. 31, but both countries still trade under the same market rules of the European Economic Area (EEA), comprised of EU and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) member states.
Facebook Inc said it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.
The social media company had postponed the rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe in February after concerns were raised by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the main regulator in the European Union for a number of the world's bigge...
Hollywood actor John Travolta has been forced to endure another family tragedy, after it was revealed his nephew Sam Travolta Jr has died, aged 57.
The 57-year-old reportedly died on September 23 at his home in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin – however, his death has only just been confirmed.
Sam Travolta Jr was the son of John's older brother Sam.
Sam had previously opened up about being close t...
1633 - Battle of Liaoluo Bay: Dutch East India Company defeated by Chinese Ming naval forces in southern Fujian sea
1721 - Tsar Peter the Great becomes "All-Russian Imperator"
1879 - Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb
1884 - International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C. adopts Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) worldwide, creati...
The European surplus of trade in goods swung from €83.5 billion in the first quarter this year to €48.9 billion in the second quarter. Official data shows that the balance in goods has been on an upward trend for the past few years, both intra- and extra-EU. Then Covid-19 happened.
Lawyers and non-profit organizations seeking to reunite immigrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Trump administration have not been able to locate the parents of 545 children so far.
A federal judge ordered thousands of families separated at the border in 2017 and 2018 to be reunited after a 2018 lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
A court filing in th...
Nearly two-thirds of U.S. states were in a danger zone of coronavirus spread and six, including election battleground Wisconsin, reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday while the pandemic’s resurgence in Europe strained hospitals.
Coronavirus deaths hit fresh daily records in Hawaii, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin, a state that also reported a record ...
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday, adding to heavy losses overnight, after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.
Brent crude futures retreated 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.51 a barrel at 0328 GMT after sliding 3.3% on Wednesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures f...
President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Wednesday to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical as a “quiet hero” dedicated to instilling the democratic values of the French Republic in his pupils.
Samuel Paty’s attacker, a teenager of Chechen origin, had wanted to avenge the teacher’s use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds...
The centre-right European Popular Party has formally announced the nomination of PN MEP Roberta Metsola to serve as Vice President of the European Parliament.
She will replace the Irish Mairead McGuinness became European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union last month.
Metsola expressed her delight with a post on Twitter yesterday evening.
h...
German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and placed himself in home quarantine, his ministry said.
It said Spahn, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms and that people he had been in contact with were being informed.
Spahn had told Chancellor Angela Merkel of his diagnosis and she had wished him a swift recovery, a spokesman said.
"I am isola...
