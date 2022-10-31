Norway military sharpens security in response to Ukraine war

Reading Time: 2 minutes

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Norway will put its military on a raised level of alert from Tuesday as it sharpens security in response to the war in Ukraine, the Nordic country’s prime minister said on Monday.

Norway is now the biggest exporter of natural gas to the European Union, accounting for around a quarter of all EU imports after a drop in Russian flows.

“This is the most severe security situation in several decades,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

“There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns.”

The armed forces will spend less time training and more time on operational duties, and the Home Guard, a rapid mobilisation force, will play a more active role, Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said.

The air force had called off training in the United States with its F35 fighter jets, preferring to keep them in Norway, said the head of the armed forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen.

“We expect this situation to last for at least one year,” Kristoffersen said.

Norway first deployed its military to guard offshore platforms and onshore facilities after leaks on the Nord Stream pipeline on Sept. 26 and has received support from the British, French and German navies.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli, Philippa Fletcher and John Stonestreet)

Photo: Norwegian Armed Forces

