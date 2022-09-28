Norway to hike taxes on power producers, fish farming by $3 bln

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – The Norwegian government plans to raise taxes on electricity producers and fish farmers, giving a total extra income for the government of some 33 billion crowns ($3.03 billion) per year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The extra taxes impose a resource rent tax on aquaculture and wind power, an increase in the resource rent tax on hydropower and an extraordinary tax on wind and hydropower due to the very high electricity prices.

“Energy producers and the aquaculture industry make billions of crowns on our common resources,” the finance ministry said. “The government is now proposing that more of the value created should go back to society.”

($1 = 10.8822 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

