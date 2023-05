Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) – Norway’s King Harald has been hospitalised to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday.

The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added.

Photo – Norway’s Queen Sonja (L) and King Harald V (R) . EPA-EFE/Erik Edland/TV2

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first