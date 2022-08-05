Norway’s King Harald hospitalised with fever

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, (Reuters) – Norway’s King Harald is in hospital with a fever, the royal household said in a statement.

The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, the palace said.

The king, who has been on the throne for 31 years, has suffered from a number of health problems recently, including Covid, knee surgery in 2021 and respiratory problems the year before.

The king, whose duties are mostly symbolic, also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer, then another operation in 2005 for heart valve problems, a valve which was replaced in another operation in 2020.

Despite his health issues, the former Olympic yachtsman has refused to abdicate and even felt well enough to take part in the World Sailing Championships last week.

The grandson of Haakon VII — the first Norwegian regent after the country gained independence in 1905 — Harald has reigned over this Scandinavian country since 17 January 1991.

Photo – Norway’s King Harald (C), Queen Sonja (L) and Crown Prince Haakon (R) attend the solemn opening of the Storting, Norway’s Parliament, in Oslo, Norway, 11 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Torstein Boe