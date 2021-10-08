Norway’s Labour, Centre agree to form minority government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) – Norway’s leftwing Labour Party and the rural Centre Party said on Friday they have agreed to form a minority government, the culmination of almost four weeks of negotiations following last month’s election win.

The deal paves the way for Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere to become prime minister next week, replacing Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg who said after losing the election that she plans to step down.

The new government will present a detailed policy document on Oct. 13, Stoere and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told a news conference.

Left-leaning opposition parties won a large majority in the Sept. 13 election, but talks to form a majority government collapsed amid disagreements over climate change and taxes, leading to the formation of a minority cabinet.

Labour’s Stoere, who had argued that a majority government would provide the greatest degree of predictability for the country, must now negotiate policy proposals and spending plans on a case-by-case basis in parliament.

Minority governments are common in Norway, however, and incumbent Prime Minister Erna Solberg of the Conservatives has ruled in a minority for most of her eight years in power.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)

Reuters