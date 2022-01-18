Norway

Norwegian killer Breivik begins parole hearing with Nazi salute

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik gave a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he entered court for a parole hearing that will decide if he should be released after spending more than a decade behind bars.

Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway’s worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.

He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said “Stop your genocide against our white nations” and “Nazi-Civil-War”.

Addressing the judge, Breivik described himself as a parliamentary candidate.

Breivik, now 42, is serving Norway’s maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.

The Telemark court in Skien, southwest of the capital, where Breivik is serving his sentence, will hear the case this week.

via Reuters

Once you're here...

Powered by Live Score & Live Score App