“Not all Russians are bad” – Parl Sec justifies passport sales / Malta News Briefing – 1 March 2022

PN leader links early election to media reports on Robert Abela

PN Bernard Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela is not prepared for the election, and is spending his energy on trying to amend his reputation following the recent scandals revealed by the media. “Robert Abela is focused on hiding his past, and is not prepared, but we are,” Grech said at another PN rally in Paola. Hours after Robert Abela appeared to avoid answering questions related to his relationship to an alleged criminal, Grech provokingly noted that “no wonder he called the elections as soon as stories on Christian Borg started emerging”. [Maltatoday]

“Not all Russians are bad” – Parl Sec justifies passport sales

The Parliamentary Secretary for citizenship, Alex Muscat, refused to say whether Malta will stop selling passports to wealthy Russians, arguing that “not all Russians are bad.” There have been several calls for Malta to stop selling passports to Russians, in view of the international sanctions imposed against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. Some have argued that by obtaining a Maltese/EU passport, Russian individuals could circumvent the sanctions. Muscat said that the argument against golden passports does not hold water: “What we have is a residency scheme that even the Opposition agrees with. The due diligence we have is next to none. We even train other countries on due diligence. Let’s not make blankets statements that all Russians are bad. I have spoken to several Russians in Malta who do not approve of what their government is doing.” [Independent]

Labour to extend IVF services

Extending already existing IVF services is pro-life, Labour leader Robert Abela said on Monday evening. Addressing a PL event in Birkirkara, Abela shared details on the PL’s proposals targeting families and students. The Labour leader described the current legislation on in vitro fertilization (IVF) as “advanced” but it was not enough. Legislative amendments envisaged by the PL if re-elected to power include amendments to the age limit, removing the limit which bars parents who have conceived a child unassisted and would like to have a second child but are experiencing fertility issues, among others. [Newsbook]

Covid-19 Update

There were 40 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with 61 new recoveries. Active cases have declined below 700. Meanwhile, a 76-year-old woman passed away while Covid-19 positive.