Not yet clear whether Britons can take holidays this year – minister



LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) – British transport minister Grant Shapps said he couldn’t say whether people would be able to take holidays at home or abroad this year, as it depends on how the virus, and particularly new variants of the virus, respond to vaccines.

“I’m afraid I can’t give you a definitive will there or will there not be the opportunity to take holidays this next year either at home or abroad,” Shapps told Sky News on Wednesday.

He said the numbers of people arriving in the UK each day was between 16,000 to 20,000 people and that included hauliers, bringing goods into or out of the country. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Kate Holton, writing by Sarah Young)

