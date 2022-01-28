Note announcing murdered Italy PM Aldo Moro abduction sold at auction

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A note claiming responsibility for the abduction of Italian ex-PM Aldo Moro has been auctioned despite accusations that the sale was in poor taste.

Moro was kidnapped in 1978 by the communist guerrilla group, Red Brigades, who accused him of complicity with “imperialist” powers in the two-page flyer.

He was later murdered by the group.

Rome’s Bertolami auction house sold the document for €26,000 (£21,700) on Thursday.

The price was significantly above the note’s initial valuation, which ranged from €1,300 to €1,700.

Printed on a letterhead bearing the Red Brigade’s logo, the document states that “an armed cell of the Red Brigades kidnapped and imprisoned in a prison of the people ALDO MORO, president of the Christian Democrats”.

It goes on to accuse the centre-right politician of engaging in “counter-revolutionary programmes wanted by the imperialist bourgeoisie”.

The sale, which has been going on for several weeks, has attracted condemnation from a host of prominent figures across the country.

This isn’t the first time documents relating to Moro’s kidnapping have been sold at auction.

In 2012, Milan’s Bolaffi auction house sold 17 propaganda leaflets and statements issued by the Red Brigades, including the infamous “Communication number 6”, which announced his death sentence.

Photo – (FILES) Picture dated 20 April 1978 of former Italian prime minister Aldo Moro, after he was kidnapped by far-left Brigade Rosse (Red Brigades) movement. EPA PHOTO/ANSA FILES

