NOUV invests in new, bigger offices, doubles workforce

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Notwithstanding the pandemic, the past eight months have been very active and positive for consulting firm NOUV. During this period, the company doubled its workforce, moved to new and larger offices, and embarked on a redefined growth strategy while keeping firmly to its original boutique concept.

Recently, the company organised an event during which it managed to regroup all its employees to update them on how the recent additions enriched the firm’s service offerings. The event also served to align every team member with the firm’s strategy.

“A lot has happened in the past eight months, including gradually coming out from a pandemic which involved helping our clients face the same challenges as ours. During this period, we chose a proactive approach which saw our firm growing and strengthening itself further. Today, I find myself leading a company with a renewed sense of purpose and newfound enthusiasm,” said Mark Aquilina, Managing Partner of NOUV, who founded the company in 2008.”

“We employed new people and doubled our workforce. As a result, we moved to new and more spacious offices. We acquired a management consulting firm specialising in Information Security, Sustainability, Human Capital, business performance optimisation, and business intelligence. We also set-up up a Corporate Finance & Strategy team and strengthened our compliance and assurance arms.”

Mr Aquilina outlined how NOUV’s mission revolves around three pillars: management consulting, business support, and assurance services, which define best how the firm helps tune organisations towards achieving excellence.

“With the acquisition of Tuning Fork earlier this year, we not only increased our workforce, but we also managed to boost the collective talent in our organisation. Today NOUV boasts a beautiful diversity of skill sets that enables us to assist any organisation at any stage of its journey.”

Mr Aquilina urged all employees to remain faithful to NOUV’s values and to continue showing their qualities of trust, perseverance, passion, and commitment as they assist clients.

“We plan to keep growing, and the future is looking bright. NOUV is already looking into new areas of operation as more services will be plugged into the company in the near future,” concluded Mark Aquilina.