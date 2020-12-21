Nova Gorica to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Slovenian city of Nova Gorica will be the 2025 European Capital of Culture.

After Maribor in 2012, Nova Gorica will be the second city in Slovenia to host the European Capital of Culture title in 2025.

Rijeka (Croatia) and Galway (Ireland) are the European Capitals of Culture in 2020.



Upcoming European Capitals of Culture are:

2021: Elefsina (Greece), Timisoara (Romania) and Novi Sad (Serbia),

2022: Kaunas (Lithuania) and Esch-sur-Alzette (Luxembourg)

2023: Veszprém (Hungary)

2024: Tartu (Estonia), Bad Ischl (Austria) and Bodø (Norway)

The effects of the coronavirus crisis have led the European Commission to propose that the 2020 and 2021 European Capitals of Culture extend or postpone their activities.

