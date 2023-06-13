Nuggets beat Heat to win first NBA title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to bring a first NBA title to Mile High City, with Serbian big man Nikola Jokic scoring 28 points and being named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals.

With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Once again the Nuggets were led by Jokic, who hit for a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds to cap a dominating postseason performance.

“The job is done, we can go home now,” said Jokic, whose trophy case also includes two NBA MVP Awards. “It was an amazing effort by the team.

“That is why basketball is a fun sport, it is a live thing, you cannot say this going to happen, there are so many factors.

“I’m just happy we won the game.”

Michael Porter Jr. contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds to the Denver cause while Canadian Jamal Murray chipped in with 14 points.

Reuters

