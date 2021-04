Reading Time: < 1 minute

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

He said on Facebook the COVID-19 death toll had reached 41,700 so far in the pandemic.

Photo: Ukrainians walk next to a placard which reminds about protective measures at a metro station in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

