Nuns in Odesa Monastery take care of abandoned cats following Russian invasion of Ukraine

A nun cares for cats in the Odesa women’s monastery in South Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine.

Monastery nuns pick up cats which were left by the departed owners from the city’s streets amid Russian invasion to Ukraine. Odesa is one from possible directions of Russian attack to cut Ukraine from seaports and create a corridor to so called Trans-Dniester Republic.

Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO