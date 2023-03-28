Nurses ask Govt to recoup Steward monies and invest in young professionals / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 28 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MUMN calls Govt to pay nurses by recouping money ‘stolen’ by hospitals concessionaire

MUMN supremo Paul Pace called on government to shoulder responsibility and retrieve the money “stolen” by the hospitals concessionaire to reinvest it the national health service. The nurses lobby group insisted that nurses and patients are bearing the brunt for government’s incompetence, following the Steward debacle. More than 4,000 nurses are currently on strike across all hospitals. “Government is trying to undermine us by claiming that the package of incentives proposed by the union will cost €120 million government and that it does not have enough money,” Pace said, adding that the Labour administration should get the money back for Steward Health Care and reinvest it in young Maltese nurses and midwives. (Newsbook)

TV aerial transmissions extended for another ten years

Aerial transmissions for television broadcasting will be extended by at least 10 years. Earlier this year, reports suggested that the service would be terminated for good, but public outry pushed government to reconsider. Later, it emerged that 4,000 households still relied on the technology to watch local stations. The availability of free-to-air basic access to television is enshrined in EU legislation. PBS Ltd and GO plc signed an agreement to extend transmission services on Monday, costing the public coffer €1.5 million in the venture, with GO binding itself to continue providing technical infrastructure for this service for the next 10 years. (Times of Malta)

Consumers joining forces against car sale fraud

A significant number of aggrieved customers are considering filing a collective lawsuit against kidnap suspect Christian Borg and his car dealership over what they claim are “fraudulent contracts.” More than 70 customers of No Deposit Cars are seeking legal advice over the validity of the contracts they signed when buying second hand vehicles from Borg’s dealership. No Deposit Cars Malta Ltd is owned by Christian Borg, who was charged last year, alongside five others, with kidnapping and threatening a man, and is reportedly close to PM Robert Abela. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first