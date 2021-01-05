Malta: Nurses urge more ambitious vaccination targets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the Nurses’ Union president Paul Pace who said that there are enough human resources available at hospitals to make the Covid-19 vaccination programme faster than it currently is.

The paper questions former PN Leader Adrian Delia about the large donation to Dar tal-Providenza he presented on behalf of Tunisia-based company Catco Group. Delia said that he had requested enhanced due diligence on the funds before making the donation.

