Malta: Nurses urge more ambitious vaccination targets

The Independent speaks to the Nurses’ Union president Paul Pace who said that there are enough human resources available at hospitals to make the Covid-19 vaccination programme faster than it currently is.
The paper questions former PN Leader Adrian Delia about the large donation to Dar tal-Providenza he presented on behalf of Tunisia-based company Catco Group. Delia said that he had requested enhanced due diligence on the funds before making the donation.
