Nurses will vote on final Government proposal / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 13 April 2023

Morning Briefing

Nurses will vote on final Government proposal

Nurses will be voting on pay proposals put forward by the government after yet another twist to the ongoing dispute.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said on Wednesday afternoon it will be suspending all industrial action from Thursday morning pending the outcome of the vote. The announcement was made just an hour before a scheduled mediation meeting called by the Health Ministry, which the union had called “useless”. The Union said that the ministry’s insistence to go for mediation rather than propose an improved package was a sign that the government had shut the door on nurses and midwives. (Maltatoday)

Public inquiries after construction deaths should be the norm – victim’s mother

The mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia wants Parliament to push through legislation that would automatically trigger a public inquiry following every workplace death. Isabelle Bonnici, who is still fighting to persuade the government to launch a public inquiry into her own son’s death last December, said that no parent who lost their child to an occupational accident should have to fight for justice while they grieve and reel from the tragedy. Rather,

a public, transparent investigation would determine what went wrong and rapidly recommend new practices to avoid other tragedies. (Times of Malta)

Freehour defends obligation to report breach leading to students’ arrest

The CEO of the student application FreeHour has said that it was the company’s “legal obligation” to report a security breach of which four computer science students found in their app to the authorities. The company’s founder and CEO Zach Ciappara said in a video on his platform’s Instagram account that beyond that, he was unaware of police’s investigations which ultimately led to the arrest, strip-search and confiscation of the equipment of the four students. (The Malta Independent)

