NYT says Trump has a Chinese bank account

US President Donald Trump has admitted he has a Chinese bank account, according to a report by the New York Times.
The account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management and paid local taxes between 2013 and 2015.
It was set up “to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia”, according to a Trump spokesman.
Mr Trump has been critical of US firms doing business in China and sparked a trade war between the two countries.
The NYT revealed the account after obtaining Mr Trump’s tax records, which included both personal and company financial details.
The newspaper’s previous reports show he paid $750 (£580) in US federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, when he became president.
The Chinese bank account has paid out $188,561 in local taxes.
Mr Trump has been critical of presidential candidate rival Joe Biden and his policies towards China in the lead-up to the US election, taking place on 3 November.
21st October 2020
Belgium will need to postpone all non-essential hospital procedures to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told lawmakers, days after warning of a COVID “tsunami” hitting the country.
The nation of 11 million people had 816 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to official figures, second only to the Czech Republic...
21st October 2020
Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at London’s Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines.
The tests were launched on Tuesday in conjunction with the airport, IAG's British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific, initially for flights to Hong Kong, where incoming passengers...
21st October 2020
Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation programme is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications.
Authorities said there was no reason to believe the deaths were linked to the vaccine but an investigation, including post mortems, was underway.
"It ma...
21st October 2020
Updated 0900 - Newspaper Review
The Times speaks to economist Stephanie Fabri who said that the infringement procedures by the European Commission against Malta’s golden passport programme exposes the overreliance of the economy’s finances on the scheme.
In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first speech in parliament on Tuesday. Grech expressed concern about the rising n...
21st October 2020
The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support its member states should the economies suffer further after a new surge in COVID-19 cases, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.
"We will certainly keep monitoring the situation closely and we are ready to react with new proposals, if necessary," Dombrovskis told Italian daily La Stampa when asked whether th...
21st October 2020
21st October 2020
Oil prices eased on Wednesday after a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a global supply glut even as a spike in global COVID-19 cases fuelled fears of slower recovery in fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for December delivery were at $42.93 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.5%, as of 0332 GMT, while December U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 20 ...
21st October 2020
A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home.
The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu’s north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency’s first h...
21st October 2020
1520 - Ferdinand Magellan and his fleet reach Cape Virgenes and become the first Europeans to sail into the Pacific Ocean
1805 - Battle of Trafalgar: British Admiral Horatio Nelson defeats combined French and Spanish fleet. Nelson shot and killed during battle.
1854 - Florence Nightingale with a staff of 38 nurses is sent to the Crimean War
1944 - World War II: US troops capture Aachen, ...
21st October 2020
Gold prices rose on Wednesday as optimism that U.S. lawmakers could reach agreement on a pre-election coronavirus relief package pressured the dollar and bolstered the precious metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold gained 0.6% to $1,917.76 per ounce by 0323 GMT, having earlier hit a one-week high. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,922.80.
The White House and Democrats in the U....
