NYT says Trump has a Chinese bank account

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US President Donald Trump has admitted he has a Chinese bank account, according to a report by the New York Times.

The account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management and paid local taxes between 2013 and 2015.

It was set up “to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia”, according to a Trump spokesman.

Mr Trump has been critical of US firms doing business in China and sparked a trade war between the two countries.

The NYT revealed the account after obtaining Mr Trump’s tax records, which included both personal and company financial details.

The newspaper’s previous reports show he paid $750 (£580) in US federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, when he became president.

The Chinese bank account has paid out $188,561 in local taxes.

Mr Trump has been critical of presidential candidate rival Joe Biden and his policies towards China in the lead-up to the US election, taking place on 3 November.

Read more via The New York Times

Like this: Like Loading...