Obama angers Ukraine by implying Crimea has ‘some sympathy’ for Russian invasion

Barack Obama sparked a row with the Ukrainian government by suggesting that local “sympathy” for Russia blocked a tougher Western response to Moscow’s seizure of Crimea in 2014.

The former US president said a stronger national identity had only developed in Ukraine after 2014, and that many had previously welcomed Russian intervention.

Mr Obama, who was president then, said: “Ukraine of that time was not the Ukraine that we’re talking about today.

“There’s a reason there was not an armed invasion of Crimea because Crimea was full of a lot of Russian speakers and there was some sympathy to the views that Russia was representing.”

Kyiv maintains that Russian troops, known as “little green men” because they operated without badges, were crucial in capturing the peninsula.

Masked soldiers occupied and blockaded the main airport, military bases and parliament in Simferopol, the second largest city in Crimea.

Mr Obama said that he had done everything he could in 2014 to lead a tough international response by forcing European countries “kicking and screaming” to impose sanctions.

He said those sanctions stopped Vladimir Putin “from continuing through the Donbas and through the rest of Ukraine”.

The former president also defended Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany, against accusations she failed to spot the threat from Mr Putin’s regime.

Mr Obama said he “gives enormous credit” to her role in organising Western sanctions.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, criticised Mr Obama for not admitting that Western weakness had emboldened Putin.

He said: “We should not be surprised that today there is a full-scale Russian aggression in Europe.

“The current Russian authoritarian regime is a blatant reflection of a specific pre-war Western policy. Maybe it’s time to start admitting critical mistakes instead of coming up with new excuses.”

In the interview with CNN, Mr Obama also praised Ukraine’s fightback against Russia.

He said: “Watching the Ukrainians themselves, with such courage and bravery, fight back, I think that reminded Europe of who they were.”

Mr Obama said that, in 2014, Western allies had not given Ukraine enough support to fight Russia.

At the time Russia claimed Crimea, arguing most of the people were ethnically Russian and spoke the Russian language.

Mr Obama told CNN: “Part of what happened was, both myself and also Merkel, who I give enormous credit for, had to pull in a lot of other Europeans kicking and screaming to impose the sanctions that we did, and to prevent Putin from continuing through the Donbas and through the rest of Ukraine.”

He said the Ukrainian sense of identity and capability to fight back against Russia followed the Crimea annexation.

That had developed into the fightback that was now happening.

He said: “We challenged Putin with the tools that we had at the time, given where Ukraine was.”

The US and EU sanctioned dozens of Russian officials, and other and pro-Russian Ukrainian ones following the annexation.

But they were criticised for not going after Mr Putin’s inner circle.

Mr Obama had tried to initiate a “reset” with Moscow early in his presidency.

In 2012 his Republican rival Mitt Romney said Russia was America’s “number one geopolitical foe”.

Mr Obama lambasted Mr Romney over the remark during the campaign.

He told Mr Romney: “When you were asked ‘What’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America’ you said ‘Russia’.

“Not al-Qaeda, you said Russia. And, the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back, because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

In 2016 Mr Obama asserted that “no matter what we do” Russia would hold influence in Ukraine.

He said: “This is an example of where we have to be very clear about what our core interests are, and what we are willing to go to war for.”

In the latest CNN interview, Mr Obama said he “held the line” in 2014.

He said: “Given both where Ukraine was at the time and where the European mindset was at the time, we held the line.

“And part of what happened was, over time, a sense of Ukrainian identity, separate from Russia, and a determination to push back against Russia, and an ability to prepare both militarily and civically to resist Russian pressure appeared.”

