CD eNews, Libya

Oil production in Eastern Libya to resume as Haftar announces lifting of blockade

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said in a broadcast on Friday that his forces had decided to resume oil production after having blockaded export facilities since January, without giving further details. 

However, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said overnight it would not lift force majeure on exports until oil facilities were demilitarized.

Meanwhile, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey was upset by news that Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj wants to quit by the end of October.

Sarraj announced on Wednesday his intention to step down – a move that could feed political tensions in Tripoli amid new efforts to find a political solution to the country’s conflict. Erdogan was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

