Olaf Scholz to speak to Vladimir Putin on Monday, Warns of “extremely dangerous situation”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday afternoon, a German government spokesperson has announced, adding that the intensifying conflict was an “extremely dangerous situation”.

The spokesman said sanctions against Russia would be put in place after further territorial infringements of Ukraine, adding that Western countries would decide what would qualify as territorial infringement.

This will be a key question for the EU and US, with Lithuania already calling for the immediate imposition of sanctions.

Photo – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE GATEAU / POOL