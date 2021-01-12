OLAF starts investigations into FRONTEX

Reading Time: < 1 minute

POLITICO The EU’s anti-fraud watchdog, OLAF, has opened an investigation into Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, over allegations of harassment, misconduct and migrant pushbacks, according to four EU officials.

OLAF investigators have been interviewing members of the Warsaw-based agency “since the start of last month,” said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as did the other three.

The investigators are looking into allegations of harassment and misconduct that have led some officials, including at a very senior level, to leave the agency in recent months. However, the probe also involves allegations of pushback — unlawful operations aimed at stopping migrants from reaching EU shores

Like this: Like Loading...