Olympics: German Mihambo aces enthralling long jump final with last leap

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany snatched the Olympic gold in women’s long jump with her final leap of 7.00 metres in an enthralling final at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

A day after Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men’s long jump in the most dramatic fashion with his final attempt, the women’s competition followed a similar script.

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Brittney Reese and Ese Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap.

“I feel overwhelmed. It was, I think, the most exciting women’s long jump competition in history,” Mihambo said. “It was so exciting to be part of it and I am happy I made it at the end.

“I knew that I could jump farther than 6.95m. I just needed to hit the board. I knew all the time that I could do it. I just knew that I had one last attempt to do it and I am so happy to grab the gold.”

Just three centimetres divided the medallists.

via Reuters

Image via @alimo_philip