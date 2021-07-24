Olympics – Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered in opening ceremony

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) – Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time this has happened.

The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute’s silence at a Games opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Flag Bearers of Israel anna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin enter the stadiumduring the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO