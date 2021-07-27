Olympics-Rugby-Australia advance in Sevens but mighty Fiji await in quarter-finals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia scraped into the quarter-finals of the Olympic Rugby Sevens on Tuesday, after a wet morning session completed the pool stages at the Tokyo Stadium, and will face defending champions Fiji in the knockout round.

New Zealand will meet Canada in what should be a routine assignment in their quarter-final, while Britain tackle the United States, and South Africa face-off against impressive Argentina.

Australia finished as one of the best third-placed teams following a 14-12 loss to Pool A winners New Zealand in what was an improved showing from their limp opening day performance.

Experienced Samu Kerevi and captain Nick Malouf gave Australia a 12-0 lead with early tries, but Kiwis Andrew Knewstubb and Dylan Collier ensured the All Blacks won all three of their pool games.

“We will have to make sure our defence is better (against Fiji),” Malouf said. “The stakes are starting to get high, so it is exciting. Defence is what wins championship and medals. We know we have got great attacking weapons too.”

Argentina brushed aside Asian qualifiers South Korea 56-0 for the biggest win of the pool stages as they ran in eight tries to continue their eye-catching …