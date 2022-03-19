Omicron subvariant leading to more Covid-19 cases / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 19 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Trackless tram will not take up lane from existing traffic – PN

The PN said that a trackless tram will not take up a lane of existing traffic on arterial roads. “I would like to make it clear: we never said that we will be reducing existing lanes of traffic,” Transport spokesperson Toi Bezzina said, adding that the trackless tram route map had been intentionally designed to avoid certain areas specifically for that reason. Comparing the tram and metro proposals, Bezzina said the tram will cover 48 localities as opposed to the metro’s 20, will run on clean energy and will not produce anything close to the 10 million cubic metres of waste which the tunnelling for the metro is expected to produce. (Times of Malta)

Election result is not a foregone conclusion – Abela

Robert Abela has warned supporters the election is not a foregone conclusion, and supporters should continue working to help the Labour Party get elected.

“There are those who are giving the impression that the election is over, and the Labour Party will automatically win. Don’t fall for this trap, the election starts nil-nil,” he warned supporters during a political event held in Fgura. Abela highlighted a number of electoral pledges, including on the environment, taxes and education. (Maltatoday)

Omicron subvariant leading to more Covid-19 cases

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said Covid-19 cases are increasing across the EU and elsewhere around the world. In Malta, there are three main factors behind the increase; increased social mobility as a result of relaxed measures, a colder than usual March, and the spread of the Omicron ‘Stealth’ BA2 variant which, according to preliminary data seems seems to weaker than the original variant.” Fearne said the exit roadmap remains in place, but one should always remain cautious.

Asked when Malta will be relaxing travel restrictions, Fearne pointed to an EU meeting taking place on Friday. It might be, he said, that in the near future, travellers coming from red zone countries will be allowed to enter Malta with just a negative PCR test, even if they are not fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 Update: 301 new cases were reported on Friday, as active cases have now reached 2073. Two women died, taking the tally to 621. 46 persons are currently in hospital.