On Mother’s Day, Princes George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny Diana

On Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. In a tweet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said that once again, due to the pandemic, this year Mother’s Day will be celebrated differently. “Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again”, the message said.

However, for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

In this regards, reference is done to the cards that Princes George, Charlotte and Louis prepared for their late grandmother (Princess Diana) for their father William.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex twitter account

