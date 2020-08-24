Preloader
History

On This Day…

79 – Mt Vesuvius erupts, buries Roman Pompeii and Herculaneum, 15,000 die 

410 – Rome overrun by Visigoths under Alaric I for the first time in nearly 800 years, seen as the fall of the Western Roman Empire 

516 – Battle of Marj Dabiq: Ottoman forces decisively beat the Mamluk Sultanate 

1572 -St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre of Protestants by Roman Catholics begins in Paris and later spreads to the French provinces 

1662 – Act of Uniformity requires English to accept Book of Common Prayer 

1814 – British forces capture Washington, D.C. and destroy many landmarks (War of 1812) 

1949 – The North A tlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) entered into force, following the signing of its treaty four months earlier.  

1968 – France becomes the world’s fifth thermonuclear power with a detonation on Mururoa Atoll in the South Pacific 

2006 – Pluto was demoted from planet to dwarf planet after the International Astronomical Union approved a reclassification of the solar system.  

2011 – Amid health issues, Steve Jobs resigned as CEO of Apple, and he died less than two months later.  

Births & Deaths: 
1929 – Yasser Arafat, a Palestinian political leader was born.  

Sport: 
2008 – Summer Olympics in Beijing becomes the most watched event on TV ever – nearly 5 billion, 70% of world’s population 

Music: 
1787 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his violin and piano sonata in A, K526 

TV & Film: 
1963 – 24th Venice Film Festival: “Hands Over the City” directed by Francesco Rosi wins Golden Lion 

