1526 – Battle of Mohács: In a decisive battle the Hungarian Empire is conquered by the Ottoman Empire led by Suleiman the Magnificent

1825 – Portugal recognizes the Independence of Brazil

1842 – Great Britain and China sign Treaty of Nanking, ending the Opium war

1862 – Second Battle of Bull Run, fought in Manassas, Virginia begins, Confederate victory (US Civil War)

1949 – USSR performs its first nuclear test at Semipalatinsk, Kazakh SSR

1997 – Netflix was founded by American entrepreneurs Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph; originally a video-rental company, it later expanded into video streaming and production.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina makes 2nd and 3rd landfall as a category 3 hurricane, devastating much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida Panhandle. Kills more than 1,836, causes over $115 billion in damage.

2008 – American politician John McCain named Sarah Palin as his running mate, which was the first time a woman appeared on the Republican presidential ticket.

Births & Deaths:

1958 – Michael Jackson, known as ‘King of Pop’, was born.

Sport:

1882 – Australia beat England by 7 runs – “Death of English cricket”

Music:

1958 – Cliff Richard and the Drifters release single “Move It”, Richards debut single. Credited as 1st British Rock n Roll song.

TV & Film:

1967 – Final TV episode of “The Fugitive” starring David Janssen watched by 78 million people

Via Brittanica / On This Day

