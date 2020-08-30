Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
History

On This Day…

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

1146 – European leaders outlaw crossbow, intending to end war for all time 

1363 – Beginning of the Battle of Lake Poyang; two Chinese rebel leaders Chen Youliang and Zhu Yuanzhang are pitted against each other in what was one of the largest naval battles in history during Mongol-led Yuan Dynasty 

1590 – Tokugawa Ieyasu enters Edo Castle (Traditional Japanese date: August 1, 1590) 

1682 – William Penn leaves England to sail to the New World 

1928 – Jawaharlal Nehru requests independence of India 

1941 – Siege of Leningrad by German troops begins during WWII 

1983 – U.S. astronaut Guion S. Bluford, Jr., the first African American to travel into space, serving as a mission specialist aboard the shuttle orbiter Challenger, and later flew on three other missions. 

Births & Deaths: 
2003 – American actor Charles Bronson—who was best known for his portrayal of tough guys, notably an architect turned vigilante in Death Wish (1974)—died in Los Angeles at age 81.  

Sport: 
1905 – American baseball player Ty Cobb, who became one of the game’s greatest offensive players and one of its fiercest competitors, made his major league debut, with the Detroit Tigers.  

Music: 
1968 – 1st record under Apple label (Beatle’s Hey Jude) 

TV & Film: 
1976 – Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show” 

