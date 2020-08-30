On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

1146 – European leaders outlaw crossbow, intending to end war for all time

1363 – Beginning of the Battle of Lake Poyang; two Chinese rebel leaders Chen Youliang and Zhu Yuanzhang are pitted against each other in what was one of the largest naval battles in history during Mongol-led Yuan Dynasty

1590 – Tokugawa Ieyasu enters Edo Castle (Traditional Japanese date: August 1, 1590)

1682 – William Penn leaves England to sail to the New World

1928 – Jawaharlal Nehru requests independence of India

1941 – Siege of Leningrad by German troops begins during WWII

1983 – U.S. astronaut Guion S. Bluford, Jr., the first African American to travel into space, serving as a mission specialist aboard the shuttle orbiter Challenger, and later flew on three other missions.

Births & Deaths:

2003 – American actor Charles Bronson—who was best known for his portrayal of tough guys, notably an architect turned vigilante in Death Wish (1974)—died in Los Angeles at age 81.

Sport:

1905 – American baseball player Ty Cobb, who became one of the game’s greatest offensive players and one of its fiercest competitors, made his major league debut, with the Detroit Tigers.

Music:

1968 – 1st record under Apple label (Beatle’s Hey Jude)

TV & Film:

1976 – Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of NBC’s “Today Show”



